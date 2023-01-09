FCS Championship Football
South Dakota State head coach John Stiegelmeier, right, hugs wide receiver Jaxon Janke (10) after he scored during the fourth quarter of the FCS Championship game against North Dakota State on Sunday in Frisco, Texas.

 The Associated Press

FRISCO, Texas — Mark Gronowski threw three touchdowns passes and ran 51 yards for another score as South Dakota State won its first national championship with a 45-21 win Sunday over North Dakota State, which lost for the first time in its 10 Football Championship Subdivision title game appearances.

As a true freshman two seasons ago, Gronowski tore the ACL in his left knee on the opening series of the FCS title game. Now nearly 20 months after a loss in that unprecedented spring finale, and after the quarterback missed the entire 2021 season, the Jackrabbits (14-1) beat their border-state rival for the biggest prize in coach John Stiegelmeier’s 26th season at his alma mater.

“It’s really a storybook ending for us,” Gronowski said.


