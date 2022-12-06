Let the news come to you

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — One of the missing pieces from Geno Smith's terrific comeback season for the Seattle Seahawks was directing something memorable late in the game.

That finally happened Sunday when Smith led a game-winning drive in the final minutes as Seattle rallied past the Los Angeles Rams for a 27-23 victory in a must-win game for the Seahawks' playoff hopes.

Smith hitting DK Metcalf for the winning touchdown with 36 seconds left was another special moment to be savored in what has continued to be an unforgettable season for Seattle's QB. His 367 yards passing were a career high, he threw at least two TD passes for the sixth straight game. If not for a disputed interception, Smith's 116.1 passer rating would have been closer to 130.


