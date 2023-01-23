Australian Open Tennis

Tommy Paul of the U.S. reacts after defeating Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain in their fourth round match at the Australian Open on Monday Melbourne, Australia. 

 Associated Press

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Ben Shelton's concerns leading into his first Australian Open had less to do with playing tennis and more to do with everything else associated with the trip.

His first time outside of the United States. His first time using a passport. The jet lag. The time difference. The food. The driving on the left side of the road. And, oh, yeah, the whole part about keeping up with online classwork as he begins a new semester this week while pursuing a business degree.

Shelton, you see, is still just 20. A year ago at this time, he was attending classes and competing in college tennis at the University of Florida, where his dad, a former pro himself, coaches the men's team. As of Monday, when he edged J.J. Wolf 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (4), 6-2 at John Cain Arena, Shelton is, suddenly and stunningly, a Grand Slam quarterfinalist — one of three American men to make it that far at Melbourne Park, the most for the country since 2000.


