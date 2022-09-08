49ers Lance Football
San Francisco quarterback Trey Lance takes part in drills on Sept. 1.

 AP

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Kyle Shanahan knows what the talk will be around the San Francisco 49ers if quarterback Trey Lance struggles in his first season as the starter with Jimmy Garoppolo waiting on the bench.

There will be calls from some fans for a change back to the QB who helped the Niners reach the NFC title game and Super Bowl in his two healthy seasons as a starter, and questions from the media about whether Lance is ready for the job.

“We all know how it’ll go,” Shanahan said Wednesday. “I also know if Jimmy wasn’t here and Trey did bad, how it would go. So we understand that. The fact that he has this successful quarterback behind him, that’s obvious how that narrative will be and understandably so.”

