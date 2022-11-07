Seahawks Cardinals Football
Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett celebrates after scoring a touchdown next to Cardinals safety Budda Baker on Sunday in Glendale, Ariz.

 AP

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Geno Smith has spent the first half of the season making game-winning plays that have moved the surprising Seahawks to the top of the NFC West.

His impressive response to a potential game-losing play is evidence Seattle's rise isn't a fluke.

Smith lost the lead for Seattle in the third quarter by throwing a pick-6, but then led the offense on touchdown drives of 75, 81 and 85 yards down the stretch, pushing the Seahawks to a 31-21 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.


