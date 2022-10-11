Seahawks Saints Football
Saints linebacker Pete Werner tackles Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith on Sunday in New Orleans. 

 AP

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Over the past three games, the Seattle Seahawks have scored 103 points.

And they've lost twice.

The reason? A defense that is broken. Incapable of stopping the run. Incapable of stopping big plays. And until that changes, no matter how many points Geno Smith and Seattle's offense scores it may not be enough.

