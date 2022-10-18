Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — When the management of the Seattle Seahawks left the draft room in April, there was belief the class of players selected had the potential to be a special group with the opportunity to be influential from the start.

Six games into the rookie season for several of those players, the Seahawks’ belief is proving to be true — and perhaps more than coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider even expected.

That young talent was fully on display in Seattle’s 19-9 win over Arizona on Sunday that kept the Seahawks even with Los Angeles and San Francisco in the NFC West with all three teams sitting at 3-3.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you