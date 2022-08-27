Let the news come to you

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Geno Smith is the choice as the first replacement for Russell Wilson at quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks.

Coach Pete Carroll made the announcement Friday night after a 27-26 preseason loss to the Dallas Cowboys that included three interceptions from Drew Lock.

It seemed clear Lock’s rough night, which did include a touchdown pass, wasn’t the deciding factor. Smith played one series before Lock played into the fourth quarter.

