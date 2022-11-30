Raiders Seahawks Football
Buy Now

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith throws against the Raiders on Sunday in Seattle. 

 AP

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — It was a feel-good story for a while surrounding the Seattle Seahawks.

But then came expectations as that story got better and a team most believed would struggle to win five games suddenly surged to the top of the NFC West.

Now, the next stage has arrived: concern and worry after two straight losses that have left Seattle on the outside of the playoff picture along with issues from earlier in the season that seemed solved resurfacing in a troubling way.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you