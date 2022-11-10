Seahawks TE Trio Football
At left, Seahawks tight end Noah Fant (87) runs against the Giants on Oct. 30 in Seattle. At center, Seahawks tight end Colby Parkinson (84) rushes against the Lions on Oct. 2 in Detroit. At right, Seahawks tight end Will Dissly (89) catches a pass against the Chargers on Oct. 23 in Inglewood, Calif.

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — When going through the list of offensive difference-makers that have helped the Seattle Seahawks to their surprising 6-3 start, the names of Will Dissly, Noah Fant and Colby Parkinson aren’t usually the first to come to mind.

Maybe Seattle’s trio of tight ends should be recognized and appreciated a little more as a key reason why the Seahawks are finding as much success as they have through the first half of the season.

“They are all good, they can all be starters in this league,” Seattle QB Geno Smith said. “They do a great job of collectively working together. I think overall, each one of those guys are unique in their own way, and they all bring an added dimension to the offense.”


