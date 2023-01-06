Let the news come to you

SEATTLE (AP)—Once all the games of Week 17 were settled, Quandre Diggs grabbed his phone and started firing off messages to the few players he still knows with his former team in Detroit.

The Seattle Seahawks know they need help and Diggs wasn’t shy about trying to provide incentives.

“For me, you hit up your old friends and I am like, ‘Hey, I wouldn’t mind taking y’all on vacation if you go ahead and get a ‘W.’ I will pay for your vacation,’” Diggs joked. “You just try to handle your business, first of all.”


