Seahawks Chargers Football
Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith passes against the Chargers on Sunday afternoon in Inglewood, Calif.

 AP

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — After scuffling for the first month, the past two weeks showed the Seattle Seahawks what they are capable of accomplishing.

Seattle’s 37-23 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday was the victory that validated the Seahawks are on the right path. It was Seattle’s second straight win and left the Seahawks on top of the NFC West.

The Seahawks defense has stopped hemorrhaging points and yards. Rookie running back Ken Walker III has burst onto the scene, moving into a starting role. And quarterback Geno Smith has continued to play beyond expectations.

