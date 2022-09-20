Seahawks 49ers Football
San Francisco defensive end Nick Bosa, left, grabs the jersey of Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny on Sunday in Santa Clara, Calif.

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The concerns about the Seattle Seahawks going into the season centered on the offense.

Sunday provided an example of why those worries were legitimate. The Seahawks' struggles continued after an unproductive second half during their season-opening win over Denver.

Seattle's 27-7 loss to San Francisco probably should have been expected. Coming off the emotional high of beating the Broncos and Russell Wilson in his return to Seattle, a letdown was probable.

