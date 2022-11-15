Let the news come to you

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks were enjoying a charmed existence as one of the best stories of the NFL through the first half of the season.

But they headed into their bye week following a clunker of a performance on an international stage in Sunday’s 21-16 loss to Tampa Bay, which resurfaced some issues with the Seahawks that had been quieted during their four-game winning streak.

“We allowed them to do things they hadn’t done,” Seattle coach Pete Carroll said. “They ran the ball really well, and they played really well on third down. Those aren’t things they’ve been really great at, and we were kind of hoping it wouldn’t be like that.”


