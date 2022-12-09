Seahawks Rams Football
Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll watches from the sidelines during the second half against the Rams on Sunday in Inglewood, Calif.

 AP

SEATTLE (AP) — Pete Carroll was really thrown for a loop when the NFL added a 17th game to the schedule last season.

“In my mind, I’m going to be in the fourth quarter when we get to next week. We are not there yet,” Seattle’s veteran head coach said.

But the Seahawks are clearly in the important quarter of the season with a potentially defining two-game span beginning Sunday when Seattle hosts Carolina.


