Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Wisconsin season-ticket holder Kim Heiman had heard all the stories about the drawbacks of sitting in end zone seats.

He realized the potential viewing obstructions that come from sitting behind a goal post. But when he saw Wisconsin's plan to turn the south end zone into a premium experience, Heiman bought a package.

Now he believes he has one of the best seats in the house.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you