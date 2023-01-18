Chargers Jaguars Football

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) leaps for a two-point conversion against the Chargers on Saturday in Jacksonville, Fla. 

 Associated Press

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Doug Pederson turned away from the question, stopping just short of shaking his head in disappointment, and then tapped the lectern in front of him three times to mimic knocking on wood.

"Nah, la, la, next question," Peterson quipped Tuesday.

The coach refused to acknowledge or weigh in on Trevor Lawrence's near-decade-long winning streak. Lawrence improved to 37-0 as a starting quarterback on Saturdays when the Jacksonville Jaguars rallied from 27 points down to stun the Los Angeles Chargers 31-30 in an AFC wild-card game. Lawrence's undefeated stretch spans high school, college and the past two Saturday nights in Jacksonville.


