Cardinals Broncos Football
Broncos quarterback Brett Rypien (4) celebrates with wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) during the second half against the Cardinals on Sunday in Denver. 

 AP

DENVER (AP) — Backup quarterback Brett Rypien led the Denver Broncos to their first win since October.

His reward: A seat back on the bench. This is, after all, Russell Wilson's show and he'll be back under center next week.

Rypien made the most of his third career start as he overcame relentless pressure from a J.J. Watt-led Arizona defense to help the Broncos hold off the Cardinals 24-15 on Sunday.


