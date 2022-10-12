Colts Broncos Football
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson talks with head coach Nathaniel Hackett during the second half against the Colts on Oct. 6 in Denver. 

 AP

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Russell Wilson threw passes at practice Tuesday without any apparent discomfort or restrictions just four days after receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection in Los Angeles to treat a strained muscle near his throwing shoulder.

Wilson strained the latissimus dorsi, the large, flat muscle on the back that stretches to the sides and behind the arms, on his right side near his throwing shoulder in a 32-23 loss to the Raiders on Oct. 2.

He played through the injury four days later in a 12-9 overtime loss to the Colts, then flew to L.A. for the injection in hopes of relieving the discomfort.

