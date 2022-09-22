Let the news come to you

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Nathaniel Hackett blames his own dawdling as an unpolished play caller for Russell Wilson's slow start in Denver.

The Broncos' rookie head coach vowed to clean up his game management miscues and call plays more quickly beginning Sunday night when the Broncos (1-1) host Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers (1-1).

He even huddled with general manager George Paton and assistant GM Darren Mougey this week to get their input.

