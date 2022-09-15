Tennis Federer Retires
Roger Federer plays a return to Hubert Hurkacz during the men’s singles quarterfinals match at Wimbledon on July 7, 2021, in London.

 AP

Roger Federer is retiring from professional tennis at age 41 after a series of knee operations, closing a career in which he won 20 Grand Slam titles, finished five seasons ranked No. 1 and helped create a golden era of men’s tennis with rivals Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

Federer posted what he called a “bittersweet decision” via social media on Thursday, less than a week after 23-time major champion Serena Williams played what is expected to the last match of her career.

Combined, the exits by two of the greatest athletes in their sport’s history represent a significant turning of the page.

