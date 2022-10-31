Packers Bills Football
Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau (50) sacks Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers during the first half of Sunday's game in Orchard Park, N.Y.

 AP

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers' frustration following a fourth consecutive loss was familiarly apparent. This time, the Packers quarterback chose his words more carefully in expressing them.

A week after suggesting some players need to be benched and citing too many mental errors following a 23-21 loss at Washington, Rodgers was more understated on Sunday night. He preached patience after a 27-17 loss to the AFC-leading Buffalo Bills dropped the Packers to 3-5 — their worst start through eight games since Rodgers took over as quarterback in 2008.

"The most important thing is to take a beat," Rodgers said. "After a frustration like this, the last thing you want is to respond in emotion. So take a beat. Let it sit. There's not a whole lot to say after the game that is really going to spark the team."


Tags

