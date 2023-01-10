APTOPIX Lions Packers Football
Buy Now

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) gets a hug from teammate Randall Cobb as they leave the field after losing to the Lions on Sunday in Green Bay, Wis.

 The Associated Press

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Aaron Rodgers wants to think it over for a while before the four-time MVP decides whether he wants to return to the Green Bay Packers for a 19th season.

The 39-year-old quarterback also noted the choice isn't solely his to make. The Packers have to want him back.

"I think to assume it's a foregone conclusion would be probably slightly egotistical," Rodgers said Sunday night regarding the Packers' interest in his return. "But I'm going to be a realist here and understand that there's a lot of different parts to this."


