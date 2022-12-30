Seahawks Chiefs Football
Chiefs wide receiver Justin Watson (84) is unable to catch a pass as Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen (27) defends on Dec. 24 in Kansas City, Mo.

 AP

SEATTLE (AP) — Geno Smith already checked off wins over the Chargers and Giants earlier this season, two of the teams he played for before arriving in Seattle.

Next up on the docket might be the most important, even if Smith tried to downplay the significance of starting against the New York Jets with the Seahawks' playoff hopes at stake.

"I really just feel like the importance of it is we need a win so we can get to the playoffs," Smith said. "Now, obviously, there will be some speculation and talk about that. It comes with the territory. ... I got a lot of love for the Jets."


