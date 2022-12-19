49ers Seahawks Football
San Francisco running back Christian McCaffrey, right, runs against Seahawks linebacker Boye Mafe on Thursday in Seattle.

 AP

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The veterans in the Seattle Seahawks locker room contend there’s no concern about a divide forming even as the team has continued to falter for more than a month and watched their playoff hopes dwindle.

But they do agree that the next couple of weeks will show plenty about the character of their group, especially now after watching San Francisco celebrate winning the NFC West on Seattle’s home field.

“We’re kind of at one of those crossroads where you got three games left, and how do you want to finish? Do you want to finish and head to the playoffs, or do you want to finish and go home?” Seattle safety Quandre Diggs said. “That’s kind of what it is.”


