APTOPIX Rams 49ers Football
Buy Now

San Francisco defensive end Nick Bosa, top, sacks Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford on Oct. 3 in Santa Clara, Calif. 

 AP

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams' rivalry with the 49ers has been thoroughly, shockingly one-sided in San Francisco's favor over the past several seasons.

Well, except in the one meeting that mattered the most.

But that NFC championship game victory by the Rams last January meant nothing when San Francisco routed LA yet again four weeks ago. It means even less this Sunday before the Rams' second meeting of the season — and fourth meeting of 2022 — with the 49ers, who have won a whopping seven consecutive regular-season games against Los Angeles.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you