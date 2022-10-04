Rams 49ers Football
Buy Now

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, left, is tackled by 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw during the second half on Monday in Santa Clara, Calif.

 AP

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams efficiently moved the ball down the field on the opening drive before a sack stalled them and led to a field goal.

That set the tone for the night for the Rams, who struggled to move the ball consistently and failed to finish off the few drives when they did.

It all added up to a 24-9 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night in one of the worst offensive performances in six years under coach Sean McVay.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you