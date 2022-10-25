Chiefs 49ers Football
San Francisco running back Christian McCaffrey warms up before a game against the Chiefs on Sunday in Santa Clara, Calif.

 AP

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams are used to making the NFL’s boldest moves and getting the big-name players they want.

So when the defending Super Bowl champions were outbid for Christian McCaffrey last week, the experience was a bit unfamiliar for Sean McVay.

As an added disappointment, the Rams have to see what they missed out on this Sunday when the San Francisco 49ers visit SoFi Stadium.

