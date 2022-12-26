Buccaneers Cardinals Football
Buy Now

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws against the Cardinals on Sunday in Glendale, Ariz. 

 AP

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers led comeback wins and the Los Angeles Rams dominated Russell Wilson and the Broncos.

It was a triumphant Christmas for the Buccaneers, Packers and Rams as many figured it would be when the schedule was released in May. The NFC's top three preseason Super Bowl favorites were expected to be jockeying for playoff positioning Sunday.

Instead, the Rams (5-10) are trying to avoid the most losses by a defending Super Bowl champion. The Packers (7-8) need help just to make the playoffs. The Buccaneers (7-8) lead the dreadful NFC South with a first-place showdown coming up against Carolina.


