APTOPIX 49ers Rams Football
Buy Now

San Francisco running back Christian McCaffrey passes for a touchdown on a trick play against the Rams on Sunday in Inglewood, Calif. 

 AP

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — It wasn't Christian McCaffrey's touchdown pass to Brandon Aiyuk early in the second quarter that impressed Jimmy Garoppolo the most.

It's more about how quickly McCaffrey has picked up San Francisco's offense.

"A lot of our guys on offense have been doing it for years together. It's not an easy thing to ask. I thought he did a great job," Garoppolo said after Sunday's 31-14 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. "Honestly there were no questions in the huddle. That's incredible for him to have the mental capacity to pick it up that quickly."


