APTOPIX Rams Seahawks Football

Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs (6) intercepts a pass intended for Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson (12) during the overtime on Sunday in Seattle. 

 Associated Press

RENTON, Wash. — Quandre Diggs spent as much time this season teaching as playing free safety.

While that's a little bit of an exaggeration, this season was challenging in a different way for the anchor of the Seattle Seahawks defensive backfield.

There were the challenges on the field trying to fix a Seattle defense that rode a roller coaster of success and struggles for most of the season. And there was the challenge of playing alongside five different starting strong safeties at various point of the season, not to mention two rookie cornerbacks.


