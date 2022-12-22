Celebration Bowl Football
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders, left, and his son quarterback Shedeur Sanders sing the school’s alma mater after the Celebration Bowl against North Carolina Central on Saturday in Atlanta.

 AP

The Associated Press

Deion Sanders’ quarterback and top recruit at Jackson State are following Coach Prime to Colorado.

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion’s son, was among Colorado’s first class of signees Wednesday with its new coach.


