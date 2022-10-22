Syracuse Clemson Football
Clemson running back Will Shipley (1) runs with the ball against Syracuse on Saturday in Clemson, S.C.

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — DJ Uiagalelei tapped backup Cade Klubnik on the helmet and gave him a final piece of advice before the freshman headed to the field with No. 5 Clemson down 21-10 in the third quarter.

“You’re ready for this,” Uiagalelei said.

Clemson’s starter was right. Klubnik, the five-star newcomer, led the fifth-ranked Tigers to two fourth-quarter touchdowns in a 27-21 win over No. 14 Syracuse on Saturday.

