Preseason rest appeared to lead to a little bit of rust in Week 1 for several of the NFL's top quarterbacks.

More than one-third of the league's Week 1 starting quarterbacks didn't play a single snap in the preseason and most of those 11 QBs didn't play anywhere close to their usual form.

Whether the poor results were a result of rust or other factors isn't clear but the poor results are. The only QBs to rest the entire preseason and end up on the winning side in Week 1 were Minnesota's Kirk Cousins, Justin Herbert of the Chargers and Baltimore's Lamar Jackson.

