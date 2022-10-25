Let the news come to you

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott’s surgically repaired right thumb felt good enough in his return to the field to make some dangerous throws he knows he should have avoided.

As his comfort grows with each week removed from a five-game absence due to the fractured thumb, Prescott will be challenged to remember what kept the Cowboys in contention while he was out: defense.

“The last thing I’m trying to do is put this team in a bad position because I’m overconfident,” Prescott said after another defense-driven win, 24-6 over Detroit.

