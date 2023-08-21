Big 12 Holy Wars Football

BYU quarterback Riley Nelson (13) rushes the ball past TCU defensive tackle D.J. Yendrey (94) on Oct. 28, 2011, in Arlington, Texas.

 Associated Press

There could be some new rivalries between Christian schools brewing in the evolving Big 12 Conference.

With BYU coming in this season, the Big 12 has three private Christian schools from different denominations. The Cougars, the 1984 national champions who played the past 12 seasons as an independent, are now in the same league with Baylor and TCU — whose 118-game “Revivalry” in Texas dates to a scoreless tie in 1899.

“I think that will be really intriguing to see ... is there more of a long-term interest amongst TCU and Baylor fans in BYU as an opponent compared to some of the other Big 12 teams that are coming in,” said Northern Kentucky professor Joe Cobbs, an expert in sports rivalries.


