Cowboys Jaguars Football
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott throws against the Jaguars on Sunday in Jacksonville, Fla. 

 AP

The Dallas Cowboys lost a game they should have won at Jacksonville and backed into the playoffs when the New York Giants beat Washington.

Virtually locked into the fifth seed in the NFC with three games remaining, Dak Prescott and company face an intriguing finish of trying to build momentum for the postseason in games that are unlikely to have much consequence otherwise for them.

There's little question of the need for the Cowboys (10-4) to beat NFL-leading — and NFC East rival — Philadelphia (13-1) on Saturday. Their psyche could use the boost.


