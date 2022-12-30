Bengals Patriots Football
CINCINNATI (AP) — This was the dream scenario for the NFL's schedule-makers: Two of the league's hottest teams and flashiest quarterbacks facing off on the final Monday night of the season in a game thick with playoff drama.

The Buffalo Bills (12-3) and Cincinnati Bengals (11-4) have secured playoff spots and are vying to be the AFC's No. 1 seed. That would mean a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

The prime-time game in Cincinnati also marks the first meeting of quarterbacks who are both just 26 but already superstars — Josh Allen of the Bills and the Bengals' Joe Burrow.


