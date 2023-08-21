Pick Six Critical Games Football

Florida State coach Mike Norvell points to the sky before the team's game against Clemson on on Oct. 15 in Tallahassee, Fla.

 Associated Press

The college football schedule offers a weekly selection of marquee games between top teams and some would-be contenders will get an early chance to shine.

Two games that will impact the AP Top 25 quickly: No. 5 LSU playing No. 8 Florida State in Orlando, Florida, on Sept. 3 and No. 4 Alabama hosting No. 11 Texas on Sept. 9 in a preview of SEC games to come.

An early loss in an ambitious nonconference opener isn't an automatic death knell for a program's championship hopes. The virtual playoff elimination games come later when conference rivals in position for one of four playoff spots go head to head.


