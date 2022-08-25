Pick Six Award Predictions Football
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud plays in the school's spring game on April 16 in Columbus, Ohio.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is the first Heisman Trophy winner since 2017 to play another college season and he is trying to become just the second player to win the award twice.

It has been nearly half a century since Ohio State's Archie Griffin won back-to-back Heismans in 1974-75. Since then, 10 winners have returned to school and none have really come close to repeating.

This is part of the reason why Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, who finished fourth in the Heisman voting last year, is the favorite to win the award this season, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

