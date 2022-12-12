As a player, he waited 10 years before winning his first championship. As a coach, he waited 15 years for a second chance at running a team. As a father, he waited 20 years before seeing his son get a chance to lead a franchise.
"I always tried to remain positive," Silas said in 2013, "and I think it usually worked out."
Silas — who touched the game as a player, coach and president of the National Basketball Players Association — died Saturday, his family announced. Silas, whose son, Stephen Silas, is coach of the Houston Rockets, was 79.
"He combined the knowledge developed over nearly 40 years as an NBA player and coach with an innate understanding of how to mix discipline with his never-ending positivity," Charlotte Hornets chairman Michael Jordan said. "On or off the court, Paul's enthusiastic and engaging personality was accompanied by an anecdote for every occasion. He was one of the all-time great people in our game, and he will be missed."
Silas' daughter, Paula Silas-Guy, told The New York Times that her father died Saturday night of cardiac arrest.
"We mourn the passing of former NBA All-Star and head coach Paul Silas," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said. "Paul's lasting contributions to the game are seen through the many players and coaches he inspired, including his son, Rockets head coach Stephen Silas. We send our deepest condolences to Paul's family."
Tributes began arriving quickly. Pregame moments of silence were held in New Orleans, Philadelphia, New York and Houston among other places, and Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams and Charlotte coach Steve Clifford were among those who spoke at length about Silas' role on their careers.
"For my family, he's a god. He's larger than life," Clifford said.
Paul Silas began his career as a head coach with a three-year stint leading the then-San Diego Clippers starting in 1980. After spending more than a decade as an assistant, he returned to being a head coach and spent time with the Charlotte Hornets, the New Orleans Hornets, the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Charlotte Bobcats.
He took four of those teams to the playoffs, winning exactly 400 games — 387 in the regular season, 13 more in the postseason.
"Probably one of the greatest human beings I've ever been around," Lakers forward LeBron James said Sunday night. "The start of my journey in this league started with him. His command, his principles, his attention to detail, his love for family ... to hear that news was very sad."
Silas began coaching Cleveland in 2003, the same year the Cavaliers drafted James.
In time, James would become a champion. It took Paul Silas a few years to get to that level as a player as well.
He was a five-time All-Defensive team selection who averaged 9.4 points and 9.9 rebounds in 16 seasons with the St. Louis and Atlanta Hawks, Phoenix, Boston, Denver and Seattle. Silas won two titles with the Celtics — the first coming in his 10th season as a player — and claimed a third with the SuperSonics. At 36, he was then the NBA's oldest player when he retired. And as the union president, Silas oversaw a time where rosters grew, salaries rose and benefits improved.
"Respected by all those who encountered him throughout the NBA, we are grateful for his contributions to the game across a lifetime in basketball," the Suns said Sunday.
Paul Silas played his college basketball at Creighton, averaging 20.5 points and 21.6 rebounds in three seasons. He was voted into the College Basketball Hall of Fame in 2017.
Said Bluejays coach Greg McDermott: "His illustrious career as a player and coach will be matched by few."
