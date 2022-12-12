Obit Paul Silas Basketball
Then-Heat forward LeBron James, right, jokes with Bobcats coach Paul Silas after a game on Jan. 3, 2011, in Charlotte, N.C.

 AP

Basketball taught Paul Silas how to be patient.

As a player, he waited 10 years before winning his first championship. As a coach, he waited 15 years for a second chance at running a team. As a father, he waited 20 years before seeing his son get a chance to lead a franchise.

"I always tried to remain positive," Silas said in 2013, "and I think it usually worked out."


