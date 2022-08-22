Saints Packers Football
Packers lineman David Bakhtiari stretches before a preseason game against the Saints on Friday in Green Bay, Wis. 

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari has moved a step closer to returning from the knee injury that caused him to play only one game last season.

Bakhtiari participated in individual drills at Sunday's practice after getting removed from the physically unable to perform list.

"We'll see how I respond tomorrow, but as of right now, it's a good checkmark on the day," said Bakhtiari, a first-team All-Pro selection in 2018 and 2020. "I felt good. I was happy where I was at."

