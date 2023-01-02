Vikings Packers Football
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) is sacked by Packers linebacker Justin Hollins (47) on Sunday in Green Bay, Wis. 

 AP

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — This isn't how the NFC North champion Minnesota Vikings hoped to perform as they get ready for the playoffs.

Minnesota (12-4) won the division title thanks to 11 victories in one-score games, but the Vikings have also suffered a few lopsided losses that raise questions about their ability to make a postseason run.

Their latest blowout defeat — a 41-17 loss at Green Bay on Sunday — only gives more fuel to their doubters.


