Japan Baseball Ohtani
Buy Now

Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani speaks to reporters after he returned home at the Haneda international airport on Tuesday in Tokyo. 

 AP

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani arrived home on Tuesday and was critical of his Los Angeles Angels team missing the Major League Baseball playoffs again.

In an interview at Tokyo's Haneda Airport, he said it was "a good season for me personally." Not so good for the Angels, though.

Without solid support for former AL MVPs Ohtani and Mike Trout, the Angels suffered a seventh consecutive losing season, and missed the playoffs for an eighth consecutive year.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you