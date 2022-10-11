Cowboys Rams Football
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford attempts to escape pressure from Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa on Sunday in Inglewood, Calif. 

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams have the least productive rushing offense in the NFL. No quarterback in the league has been sacked or pressured more times than Matthew Stafford.

Nobody needs advanced analytics to determine that the Super Bowl champions' offensive line is failing. The problems were obvious on practically every offensive snap in Los Angeles' 22-10 home loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

And if the Rams (2-3) don't figure it out up front soon, their entire season is at risk.

