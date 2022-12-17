Let the news come to you

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Kobe Johnson broke free for a 31-yard touchdown run midway through the final quarter, Dawson Weber came up with a clutch interception with just over a minute left and North Dakota State came back twice to beat Incarnate Word, 35-32 in a Football Championship Subdivision semifinal Friday night.

The win sends the defending national champions to their 10th championship game in program history. The Bison will take on the winner of Saturday's semifinal between Montana State and No. 1-seed South Dakota State on January 8 in Frisco, Texas.

Incarnate Word, playing in the semifinals for the first time, took a 16-0 first-quarter lead after Lindsey Scott Jr. tossed a 1-yard touchdown pass to Darion Chafin and Jarrell Wiley dashed 15 yards for a score. The other two points came when the Cardinals tackled TK Marshall in the end zone for a safety.


