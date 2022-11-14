Coll of Charleston North Carolina Basketball
Buy Now

North Carolina guard Caleb Love drives against College of Charleston guard Dalton Bolon on Friday in Chapel Hill, N.C.

 AP

The Associated Press

North Carolina didn’t have a dominating start at No. 1. The Tar Heels open their second week atop the Associated Press men’s college basketball poll with coach Hubert Davis reminding his players it will take time to find a flow like the one that carried them to last year’s NCAA championship game.

UNC (2-0) earned 44 of 63 first-place votes to finish ahead of No. 2 Gonzaga in Monday’s first regular-season AP Top 25, which featured only slight changes from the preseason poll released Oct. 17.


