Washington players celebrate with the Apple Cup Trophy after their 51-33 win against Washington State on Saturday in Pullman, Wash. 

 AP

SEATTLE (AP) — Kalen DeBoer would much rather be preparing for the Pac-12 championship game than sitting around waiting to find out what the bowl destination will be for No. 9 Washington.

But the Huskies coach and the rest of his team have a rooting interest in what transpires on Friday night in Las Vegas between No. 4 Southern California and No. 12 Utah. A win by the Trojans could end up landing Washington a trip to the Rose Bowl in DeBoer's first season in charge.

"We've become very selfish the last few weeks, haven't we?" DeBoer joked on Monday.


