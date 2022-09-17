Oklahoma Nebraska Football
Oklahoma’s Marvin Mims Jr. (17) carries a punt return against Nebraska on Saturday in Lincoln, Neb.

 AP

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — When Saturday’s Oklahoma-Nebraska game was scheduled 10 years ago, the intention was to celebrate what once was among college football’s greatest rivalries.

It turned out to be further confirmation the Cornhuskers are just a shell of the program that decades ago battled the Sooners for conference titles year in and year out.

Dillon Gabriel threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, and sixth-ranked Oklahoma hammered Nebraska 49-14 in the Huskers’ first game following the firing of Scott Frost.

