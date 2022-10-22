Let the news come to you

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Iowa’s top-10 defense could only do so much.

Once Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud found his rhythm in the second half Saturday, the Hawkeyes couldn’t keep a lid on one of the flashiest offenses in the nation.

Stroud threw second-half touchdowns to four different receivers, and the second-ranked Buckeyes capitalized on six Iowa turnovers in a 54-10 thumping.

